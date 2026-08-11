Why I often play witch roles in Nollywood movies – Mama G

By Caleb Ayemere

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, has offered insight into her decades-long career, addressing public curiosity surrounding her frequent portrayal of villainous and antagonistic characters.

​Speaking during a live-streamed interview hosted by content creator Carter Efe on Monday, the legendary actress clarified the reasons behind her signature film roles.

The interview clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion among movie fans.

​”I think God gave me that niche,” Ozokwo stated, describing her recurring typecast as a “wicked woman” or antagonist not as a mere business choice, but as a divinely assigned calling.”

“I hate every ill because I don’t like injustice, war, and rancour. When you give me those roles, I try to bring everything in them,” she continued.

“If you are taking part in any of them, you have to be careful and know the end thereof, for the end justifies the means. Know what will happen to you if you live a terrible life, and know what you will gain if you are a good person.”

​The actress noted that her performances were carefully crafted to expose the consequences of bad behaviour, framing her portrayals of villainy as a form of social instruction through storytelling.