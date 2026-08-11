How to apply: Nigerian Army opens portal for Short Service Combatant Commission

The Nigerian Army has opened its recruitment portal for eligible Nigerians seeking to join the force as officers under the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027.

The recruitment exercise is open to qualified civilians and serving military personnel who meet the stipulated requirements for the commission.

Successful applicants who complete the required training and are commissioned will serve in the Nigerian Army’s Combat Arms, including the Infantry and Armour Corps, as well as Combat Support Arms such as the Artillery, Engineers, Signals and Intelligence Corps.

How to apply

Interested and eligible applicants are required to visit the official Nigerian Army recruitment portal to begin the application process.

Applicants should:

Visit the Nigerian Army’s official recruitment portal. Select the SSCC option. Carefully read and follow the application instructions provided on the portal. Complete and submit the application as required.

Application deadline

The deadline for applications is Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The Nigerian Army urged prospective applicants and members of the public to be cautious of fraudulent recruitment announcements and websites.

The Army specifically advised the public to disregard any online application portal or recruitment announcement claiming to have opened before the official publication.

Applicants were also advised to rely only on information released through official Nigerian Army channels.

The Army said prospective applicants and members of the public should also look out for official recruitment jingles on television and radio stations following the publication.

Vanguard News