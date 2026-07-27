Infantino slams World Cup critics for ‘spreading hate’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back at World Cup critics, claiming they were “spreading hate and false rumours” and arguing the tournament delivered “only joy and happiness”.

In a long open letter published on Monday, Infantino urged detractors to “take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray” after a tournament marked by controversies ranging from ticket pricing to visa issues.

“Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all,” Infantino wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account and FIFA’s official channels.

“To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spreading hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world.

“We experienced no violence, no incidents, 100% safety and security, only joy and happiness!

The build-up to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States was dominated by fears over sky-high prices, geopolitical tension, the shadow of conflict and the threat of brutal summer heat across the three host nations.

Iran’s participation against the backdrop of war with the United States, along with concerns over Haiti’s domestic crisis and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, brought renewed scrutiny to visa and travel restrictions.

Somali referee Omar Artan became arguably the highest-profile casualty of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown, when he was denied entry to the United States.

Infantino, however, defended FIFA’s handling of the tournament.

“While you spread hatred, we worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war. Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict,” he said.

“The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It’s not about politics.”

“Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas,” Infantino added.

“You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world.”

– ‘Most oppressed’ –

His remarks contrasted sharply with those of Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei, who said his side had been the “most oppressed” team at the World Cup. Star striker Mehdi Taremi called his team’s treatment at the tournament a “disaster”.

Infantino also addressed criticism of officiating at the World Cup after it emerged Trump had personally asked the FIFA president to review a one-match suspension handed to US striker Folarin Balogun, allowing him to face Belgium in the last 16.

European football’s governing body UEFA were among those who were critical of the Balogun affair terming it “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable” and said it “crossed a red line”.

“Your dissatisfaction with a few decisions made by the competent authorities is understandable, but please refer to public records: such decisions are common in some of the most important leagues,” said Infantino addressing his critics.

“Indeed, ‘arguable’ referees’ decisions or ‘strange’ disciplinary rulings such as for instance potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide.

“It’s curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising.”