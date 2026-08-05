Ekiti First Lady declares war on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — The Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, has vowed to intensify the fight against sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, warning that offenders would be held accountable to protect students and preserve the integrity of higher education.

Oyebanji made the pledge while receiving the management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, at her office in Ado-Ekiti.

She said sexual harassment must not be treated lightly, stressing that failure to sanction perpetrators could encourage the recurrence of such acts.

The Ekiti First Lady also announced plans to organise a statewide gender summit and embark on advocacy visits to tertiary institutions as part of efforts to deepen awareness and combat gender-based violence.

According to her, the initiative would focus on educating students, lecturers and other stakeholders on moral values, gender rights and the legal implications of sexual harassment and related offences.

Earlier, the FUOYE Vice-Chancellor commended Oyebanji for her contributions to women and child development, describing the Biodun Oyebanji administration as one committed to purposeful leadership, peace and stability.

Ogunwole also praised the Widows, Aged and Orphans Hope (WAOH) Foundation for its interventions in supporting vulnerable women and girls through welfare programmes, protection initiatives and advocacy for girl-child education.

He further disclosed that the university’s 11th Convocation Ceremony would hold in February 2027, adding that the institution’s Senate had approved Dr. Oyebanji as the Convocation Lecturer in recognition of her contributions to humanitarian service, women empowerment and social development.