Three children found dead in Anambra native doctor’s home

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The bodies of three children have been discovered at the residence of a suspected female native doctor in Ideani community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A fourth person found at the premises was reportedly alive and has been taken to a hospital for medical examination, while the remains of the deceased children have been deposited in a mortuary.

The identities of the children, whose ages were said to be between six and 15 years, have not been confirmed, just as the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear.

Sources in the community said the children might have been workers at the residence of the woman, who is also involved in livestock rearing, or possibly her biological children.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly arrested by the police and is currently being held at the Ogidi Police Division in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The Anambra State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

A video circulating on social media showed police officers at the residence following the discovery, while the woman was seen being taken away by security operatives.

Authorities are expected to provide further details as investigations continue.