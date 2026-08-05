Nigerian Mission opens portal for fresh repatriation of South Africa returnees

File: South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP.

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, has opened an online registration portal for Nigerians seeking voluntary return to the country as part of ongoing repatriation efforts by the Federal Government.

In a statement dated August 4, 2026, the mission announced the creation of an Online Voluntary Return Registration Portal for Nigerians in South Africa who wish to return home voluntarily.

The High Commission said the portal would remain open until midnight on August 12, 2026.

It noted that the registration exercise is strictly for Nigerian nationals seeking voluntary repatriation, adding that all information provided would be treated with confidentiality and used solely for processing applications.

The mission stressed that the registration process is free and warned that completion of the form does not automatically guarantee placement on a repatriation flight.

According to the statement, applications would be processed based on established procedures and available arrangements.

The High Commission also advised Nigerians against gathering or camping around its premises, emphasising that the entire registration process is conducted online.

The statement read in part: “The portal is intended solely for Nigerian nationals who are voluntarily seeking repatriation to Nigeria.

“Once you have successfully registered, the Mission will contact you should there be any updates or further requirements regarding your application.”

The development comes weeks after the Federal Government evacuated 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa in seven batches following reports of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians.