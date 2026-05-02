Justice Crack: Nigerians call on Defence Minister to secure release of Mark Chidera

By Efe Onodjae

Social media has been awash with reactions as Nigerian activists and netizens call on the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, to intervene in the alleged detention of a Nigerian content creator, Mark Chidera, popularly known as Justice Crack.

Chidera, widely known for using his platform, where he commands millions of followers across various social media channels, to advocate for the welfare and betterment of the Nigerian Army, was reportedly last seen four days ago. His wife raised the alarm online, appealing for help over his whereabouts.

His last video on Instagram, posted on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, focused on the death of a National Youth Service Corps member, Abdusallam, who was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during a robbery incident in Abuja.

In the video, Chidera expressed concerns over insecurity in the country, stating that the incident had heightened fears among citizens.

In another clip, he reportedly analysed how the bullet struck the corps member’s residence, while also referencing a WhatsApp message allegedly shared by a soldier, which included a photograph of a meal at a military camp.

According to family members and associates, Chidera informed his wife that he was heading to an undisclosed meeting after receiving a phone call. Since then, his phones have been switched off, and all efforts to reach him have proved abortive.

Reacting to the development, activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, called on the Nigerian Army to release him immediately.

Sowore, in a Facebook post, alleged that Chidera’s vehicle was sighted at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) premises, adding that he was reportedly picked up by a senior military officer. He maintained that Chidera’s only “offence” was speaking out against the alleged extrajudicial killing of a corps member and highlighting the conditions faced by soldiers on the frontlines.

Meanwhile, a concerned citizen, Peter Ogbudu, urged security agencies to ensure Chidera’s prompt release, stressing that citizens must not be intimidated or silenced, and that freedom of expression remains fundamental in a democracy.

Ogbudu noted that Chidera’s last known location was around the NAOWA Shopping Complex before he went off the radar, calling on authorities to act swiftly if he is in their custody.

Similarly, another Facebook user, identified as Mr. Common Sense, called for transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding Chidera’s disappearance, insisting that if he is being held, the authorities should make the information public.