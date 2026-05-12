Sheriff Support Group Inaugurates LGA Coordinators

The Global Initiative Support Group for Sheriff has inaugurated its local government coordinators in a move aimed at intensifying grassroots mobilisation for the re-election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term in office.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, brought together members of the group from various local government areas across the state and marked the formal rollout of the group’s structure.

Inaugurating the coordinators, the National Chairman of the group, Chief Josiah Ntekume, said the initiative was designed to consolidate support for the re-election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2027 general elections.

He charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to mobilise support at the grassroots level in their respective local government areas to ensure victory for the governor at the polls, noting that the support group would serve as a mobilisation platform ahead of future elections.

Reflecting on the achievements of the governor, Ntekume emphasised the importance of sustained political engagement to attract more projects and investments to the state.

He listed some of the projects embarked upon by the governor to include the construction of flyovers in Warri, Effurun, Otovwodo-Ughelli and Agbor, as well as programmes aimed at job creation.

According to him, such achievements underscored the need for sustained political support for the administration.

In his remarks, the Convener of the group, Sir Festus Ahon, thanked members for their support and mobilisation efforts toward the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

Ahon urged members of the group across the world to sustain the momentum, adding that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori appreciated their support and commitment toward his re-election bid, as well as their backing for President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Those inaugurated as LGA coordinators include Prince Elvis Oharisi (Ughelli North), Hon. Paul Oge (Patani), Engr. Mike Pemu (Sapele), Engr. Harry Tuoyo (Warri South West), Ejuaye Bernard (Warri South), and Barr. Ese Ohwobeno Raymond (Ethiope East).

Others are Comrade Godwin Emonerame (Okpe), Apst. Dennis Ebiwoni (Warri North), Chukwuka Ike (Ndokwa East), Mr. Jude Johnny (Isoko North), and Chief Godspower Okagbare (Ughelli South).