2027: Defence Minister rallies support for Tinubu, Uba Sani

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

Preaches national unity, peaceful coexistence

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), has rallied support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Musa spoke in Kaduna while meeting local government coordinators of GCG Musawah 4 PBAT 2027, a political mobilisation structure established to support the Tinubu and Uba Sani administrations.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the group, James Swam, said the meeting provided an opportunity for the minister to interact with the movement’s leadership, coordinators from the 23 local government areas of the state and representatives of more than 300 affiliated support and interest groups.

Addressing the gathering, Musa urged members of the movement to remain committed to mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election, stressing the need for Nigerians to work collectively towards building a stronger and more prosperous country.

“I will continue to work hard for Nigeria to succeed,” the minister said.

He added: “We should remain determined to build this country because together we are stronger as a nation.”

Musa also advocated religious tolerance, national unity and peaceful coexistence, drawing from his childhood experience in Sokoto, where he said he grew up among people of different religious backgrounds.

“I grew up in Sokoto, there is no way I can object to any religion,” he said, recalling his childhood friendships with Muslims and participation in Sallah celebrations.

“I remember that during Sallah, as children, we were the ones who would hold the ram to be slaughtered,” he recalled, citing the experience as an example of bonds of friendship and communal coexistence across religious lines.

The minister said Nigeria was endowed with abundant human and material resources capable of transforming the country if citizens remained united and committed to national development.

“God put us in Nigeria to build this country, and we have the capacity to do it, both in human and material resources,” he said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly members of the movement, to regard nation-building as a collective responsibility, saying sustainable development could only be achieved through unity, determination and commitment to the national interest.

The engagement with the grassroots coordinators further strengthened the activities of GCG Musawah 4 PBAT 2027, which has established structures across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State to mobilise support for Tinubu and Uba Sani ahead of the 2027 elections.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Ambassador Polycarp Gankon, a former 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Kaduna State, thanked Musa for his support and direct engagement with the group’s grassroots coordinators and affiliated support organisations.

Gankon described the minister’s interaction with the coordinators as a boost to the movement’s mobilisation efforts across Kaduna State.