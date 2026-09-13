Northern governors mourn Bamanga Tukur

..Hail decades of service to Nigeria

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — The Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NNGF, and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed grief over the death of elder statesman, former Governor of the old Gongola State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, Tafidan Adamawa.

Yahaya, in a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues in the NNGF, described the death of the veteran administrator, politician and businessman as a monumental loss to Northern Nigeria and the country.

Tukur reportedly died in Abuja on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, quoted Yahaya as saying that Nigeria had lost one of its most experienced public servants, political leaders and champions of economic development.

The governor noted that Tukur devoted more than six decades to public service, business, politics and national development, serving the country in several strategic capacities.

He recalled that the deceased served as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA; Governor of the defunct Gongola State; and Minister of Industries, among other positions.

Yahaya also acknowledged Tukur’s contributions to economic development in Africa through his involvement with the Africa Business Roundtable and the NEPAD Business Group.

He further recalled Tukur’s tenure as National Chairman of the PDP from 2012 to 2014, describing his political and administrative experience as exceptional.

According to him, Tukur distinguished himself as one of the prominent figures of his generation, whose contributions to public administration, politics, business and continental development would remain part of Nigeria’s history.

“Alhaji Bamanga Tukur lived a long and impactful life, serving Nigeria in several critical capacities and contributing significantly to the growth of our economy, institutions and political development.

“His wealth of experience, wisdom and commitment to public service will be greatly missed. His death is a great loss to the North and the entire nation,” Yahaya said.

The NNGF chairman condoled with the government and people of Adamawa State, the Tukur family, as well as the deceased’s friends and associates.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late elder statesman, reward his lifetime of service to humanity and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.