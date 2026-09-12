Houthi in Yemen bombs Saudi Arabia

A handout image made available by the Saudi Media Ministry on September 12, 2026, shows damage to a mosque in the Jazan region in the country’s southern border with Yemen on September 12, 2026. Photo by SAUDI MEDIA MINISTRY / AFP.

Houthi fighters in Yemen said they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The attack at the Sharurah base targeted “weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people”, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.

The date of the operation was not specified. Clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which are backed by Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia issued emergency alerts on Saturday after explosions were heard off the coast of Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Civil Defence issued alerts for Khamis Mushait Governorate and Abha city in the Asir province.

They alerted the public to move to the nearest safe place and remain there until the danger had passed.

According to Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, “A few minutes ago, the sound of two explosions was heard on Qeshm Island, coming from the direction of the sea.”

An Iranian channel described the incident as a “new security incident in the Strait of Hormuz”.

Vanguard News