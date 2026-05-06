Pharmacists’ shortage reaching breaking point — Lagos PSN

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS — THE Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Lagos State Branch, yesterday, warned over what it described as a “dangerous depletion” of pharmacists in the Lagos State Ministry of Health, cautioning that the situation is already weakening drug regulation and opening the door to statutory breaches in the state’s healthcare system.



Speaking at the 2026 Annual Luncheon and inauguration ceremony weekend in Lagos, the Chairman of PSN Lagos, Mr Olaitan Ogunlade, made a passionate appeal to the Lagos State government to urgently intervene and restore professional balance within the Directorate of Pharmaceutical Services, DPS.

Ogunlade warned that the DPS was now “under severe strain” due to staffing shortages and structural fragmentation.



“The Directorate of Pharmaceutical Services of Lagos State has historically been a pace-setter in Nigeria, but that proud legacy is under threat unless urgent corrective measures are taken.



“We are now witnessing a dangerous depletion of pharmacists in strategic regulatory positions. This is already creating gaps in drug control and weakening compliance structures across the health system.”