FG unveils grant for vulnerable groups

…as over 100 households receive starter-packs, credit alerts

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government, through the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has launched the Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG), delivering starter packs and credit alerts to over 100 vulnerable households in Abuja.

The GVG is a national flagship programme designed to help vulnerable households transition from survival to stability and from stability to sustained economic participation as contained in a statement signed by Deputy Director & Head, Information & Public Relations, Attari Hope.

The programme will be implemented across all 774 Local Government Areas of the country with the goal of expanding opportunity for vulnerable populations.

According to the statement, speaking at the launch, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro (represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya), described the initiative as “more than a programme. It is a reaffirmation of government’s responsibility to support those who are most vulnerable in our society.

“It reflects a deliberate shift from broad interventions to targeted, people-centred action that responds directly to the realities of Nigerians most in need.”

The Minister noted that the objective of the initiative is clear: to provide direct financial support and starter inputs to the poorest and most vulnerable households, enabling them to meet immediate needs, stabilise livelihoods, and progress towards self-reliance.

“This is not charity. It is strategic social investment in dignity, resilience, and national stability”, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator and CEO, NSIPA

Associate Prof. Badamasi Lawal, said the launch reaffirms the government’s commitment to ensuring governance is felt in the lives of ordinary people.

Lawal said, “The Grant for Vulnerable Groups is not just an intervention; it is a statement of purpose. Even the smallest enterprise can become a pathway to dignity.

“Support at the right moment can restore hope, and economic inclusion remains one of the strongest tools for reducing poverty and strengthening social stability.”

The National Programme Manager, GVG, Hajia Aishat Alubankudi, thanked Mr. President for entrusting NSIPA with the implementation of the programme. She emphasised that GVG arrives at a time when many households face real economic pressures.

“Poverty limits productivity, weakens communities, and slows national development. When people are given not just relief but opportunity, they can rebuild, grow, and contribute meaningfully to the economy. That is the idea behind the Grant for Vulnerable Groups”, Alubankudi said.

She also urged beneficiaries to use the equipment and support for their intended purpose: “The equipment provided is not for sale. It is a tool for your progress.”

The GVG package combines immediate input support (starter packs and equipment) with credit alerts and accompanying guidance to help beneficiaries stabilise and grow their micro-enterprises. NSIPA will monitor outcomes with the aim of measuring success by businesses sustained, incomes strengthened, families supported, and communities transformed—rather than by funds disbursed alone.

The GVG is part of the wider National Social Investment Programme designed to promote social protection, economic empowerment, and inclusion.

The programme is planned for roll-out across all 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria.