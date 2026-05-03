Grandpas arrested for drug trafficking in Abia, Ekiti

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an 83-year-old grandfather, Pa John Ofiel and a 78-year-old grandpa, Ogunjobi Samuel among other suspects following ongoing nationwide crackdown on illicit drug traffickers and dealers.

Confirming the arrests, Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi said, “Pa Ofiel was nabbed by NDLEA officers on Tuesday 28th April 2026 during a raid operation at Samek by Powerline, Aba, Abia state following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit substances.

“As at the time of his arrest, 700 grams of skunk, a strain of cannabis, packaged in retail sachets were recovered from him.

“The octogenarian claimed he was a professional shoemaker before delving into the illicit drug trade.

“In a similar development, NDLEA operatives in Ekiti state on Thursday 30th April arrested a 78-year-old, Ogunjobi Samuel at his H22 Owode Street, Ilupeju-Ekiti for drug peddling while 350 grams of the same psychoactive substance were seized from him at the time of his arrest.

Similarly, t‎wo ladies: Rebecca King, 24, and Olaniyan Opeyemi, 31, were arrested by NDLEA operatives in Oyo state in connection with the seizure of 1.925kg Colorado, a synthetic cannabis.

While Rebecca was nabbed conveying the consignment along Lagos/Ibadan expressway on Wednesday 29th April, Opeyemi was arrested in a follow up operation at Iwo road, Ibadan, when she attempted taking delivery of the cargo.

In another interdiction operation in Ibadan, a notorious drug dealer, 49-year-old Taofik Adeyemi was arrested on Saturday 2nd May along with his salesman Mustapha Oyerinde, 28, at his residence in Erunmu area of the state capital, after months of evading arrest.

Two of his associates: Abiodun Abiola and Aderinde Ibrahim, had been arrested on 8th December 2025 and are currently being prosecuted at a Federal High Court Ibadan.

At the time of Taofik’s arrest, 3.085 kilograms of skunk and a Toyota Camry car marked EPE 299 JZ were recovered from him.

In Osun state, a 65-year-old driver Oladayo Awoyemi was on Thursday 30th April arrested at Ile-Ife toll gate along Ibadan/Ilesha expressway while conveying a cartoon containing 7kg skunk and 15grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle with registration number LES 114 AG.

A follow up operation in Ilesha town led to the arrest of the actual owner of the consignment, Ifedayo Babalola, 40.

A 27-year-old suspect Yahaya Shehu was arrested on Wednesday 29th April by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Damaturu-Maiduguri road, Borno state, following credible intelligence, leading to the seizure of 76,440 pills of Tramadol 225mg.

In another operation in Borno, a truck driver, Magaji Isa, 30, was arrested following the interception of 14,000 capsules of Tramadol while a follow up operation in Biu led to the arrest of the owner Abdulhamid Mahmud, 28.

While a total of 393 blocks of compressed blocks of skunk weighing 290 kilograms were recovered from two suspects: Ojo Major Ebose, 36, and Chika Obiechefula, 32, on Saturday 2nd May when their Honda Ridgeline vehicle marked KSF 65 EQ was intercepted by NDLEA officers on patrol along Abuja/Jos/Kaduna highway.

No fewer than 49,800 capsules of Tramadol were seized from another set of two suspects: Ahmed Garba (a.k.a Fangale), 50, and Sale Mohammed, 41, along Bauchi road, Hadejia, Jigawa state on Friday 1st May.