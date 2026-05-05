5 players with most FIFA World Cup trophies in history

Winning the FIFA World Cup once is the dream of every footballer. Winning it multiple times places a player among the sport’s immortals. While many legends have lifted football’s biggest prize, only a select few have done it more than once.

Here are five players with the most World Cup trophies in history:

1. Pelé – 3 Titles

No player in history has won more World Cups than Pelé. The Brazilian icon remains the only footballer to win the tournament three times.

World Cup titles:

1958

1962

1970

Pelé burst onto the global stage as a teenager in Sweden in 1958, helping Brazil to their first-ever World Cup. He added another in 1962 and crowned his international career with the unforgettable 1970 triumph in Mexico. His three titles remain unmatched to this day.

2. Cafu – 2 Titles

Cafu is one of Brazil’s most decorated defenders and one of the few players to win the World Cup twice.

World Cup titles:

1994

2002

Beyond his two trophies, Cafu also reached three consecutive World Cup finals (1994, 1998, and 2002), a rare feat in football history. His leadership and consistency made him one of Brazil’s greatest captains.

3. Ronaldo Nazário – 2 Titles

Known simply as “R9,” Ronaldo was one of the most feared strikers of his generation.

World Cup titles:

1994

2002

Although he was young in 1994, Ronaldo became the star of Brazil’s 2002 triumph, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.

FIFA

4. Garrincha – 2 Titles

Garrincha is widely regarded as one of the greatest dribblers the game has ever seen.

World Cup titles:

1958

1962

He played a major role in both triumphs and was especially influential in 1962 when Brazil successfully defended their title.

5. Daniel Passarella – 2 Titles

Passarella remains one of Argentina’s greatest defenders.

World Cup titles:

1978

1986

He captained Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 1978 and was also part of the squad that lifted the trophy again in 1986.

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