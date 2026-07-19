Spain makes history after conceding only one goal in 2026 World Cup [Full list]

Spain’s defender #24 Marc Cucurella (C) and Spain’s midfielder #18 Martin Zubimendi celebrates next to Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi after they won the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Spain’s defense has secured its place among the greatest in FIFA World Cup history after La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday.

Luis de la Fuente’s side completed the tournament having conceded just one goal in seven matches, making Spain the first World Cup-winning team to allow only a single goal throughout an entire tournament.

The only goal Spain conceded came against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

They kept clean sheets in their other six matches, including the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, underlining one of the most dominant defensive campaigns the competition has ever seen.

The achievement also capped a remarkable tournament for goalkeeper Unai Simón, who set a World Cup record with 650 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal before Belgium finally found the net in the quarter-finals.

How many goals did Spain concede at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain allowed just one goal during the entire tournament—the fewest ever conceded by a FIFA World Cup-winning team.

Fewest goals conceded by a World Cup-winning team

Spain (2026): 1

Spain (2010): 2

Italy (2006): 2

France (1998): 2

Brazil (1994): 3

England (1966): 3

Italy (1934): 3

Spain’s defensive masterclass was the foundation of its second World Cup triumph, with the 1-0 victory over Argentina ensuring La Roja finished the tournament with the best defensive record ever by a World Cup champion.

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