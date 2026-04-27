Putin tells Iran FM Moscow will do ‘everything’ to help secure Mideast peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi walk to attend the talks at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Dmitry LOVETSKY / POOL / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran’s top diplomat that Moscow would do everything it could to help secure peace in the Middle East, during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking on arrival in Russia, had blamed Washington for the failure of talks on brokering a deal to end the fighting, with a ceasefire between the sides still holding.

“For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible,” Russian state media quoted Putin as telling Araghchi.

Putin also hailed “how courageously and heroically the people of Iran are fighting for their independence and sovereignty”, the TASS news agency reported.

“Russia, just like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship,” the Kremlin chief added.