AGN threatens to delist members who skip revalidation exercise

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, has threatened to delist any member who fails to participate in its membership verification and revalidation exercise, which concluded last Friday in Lagos.

The three-day exercise ran from Wednesday, April 15 to Friday, April 17, at O’jez Lounge, National Stadium, Surulere.

According to the Guild’s Director of Service, MC Senator, the exercise was part of the national leadership’s mandate to standardize and sanitize membership records across all chapters in the country. It was also designed to reinforce the accuracy, transparency, and credibility of the Guild’s membership database, ensuring only legitimate practitioners are recognized.

MC Senator said any member, irrespective of status in the industry, who fails to participate in the exercise would cease to be a member of the Guild until they comply with the directive. This nationwide initiative by the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria is aimed at sanitizing the membership database, ensuring that only verified professionals operate under the AGN platform, and building a stronger, more organized industry.

“Verified members will enjoy full access to Guild benefits, including welfare support, professional opportunities, and official programmes,” MC Senator clarified.

He added that special arrangements were put in place for top actors and actresses who could not show up to revalidate their membership.

While the exercise lasted, members of the Guild turned out in their numbers, demonstrating their commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the collective growth of the Nigerian film industry. The exercise provided an opportunity for actors to verify their membership status, update their records, and reaffirm their place within the Guild.