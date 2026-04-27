2027: Orogun rallies Emevor community for Tinubu, Oborevwori, Ashakah

President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly, Comrade Eniwake Orogun, on Sunday mobilised youths and women in Emevor community to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the aspiration of Engr Orobosa Ashakah for the Isoko North State Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.

Orogun made the call during a community engagement held at the Emevor Civic Centre in conjunction with the Eniwake Leadership Alliance.

Addressing a gathering of stakeholders, women and youths, he commended Ashakah for what he described as consistent contributions to the development of Isoko land despite not holding any public office.

He noted that Ashakah’s accessibility and commitment to grassroots development distinguished him as a credible candidate, adding that his relationship with the community positions him to attract meaningful projects if elected.

Orogun particularly lauded Ashakah for facilitating scholarship opportunities for youths in Emevor and across Isoko through the Presidential Amnesty Programme, revealing that over 200 beneficiaries from the area are currently enjoying educational support under the initiative.

“These are tangible impacts made without occupying public office,” he said, urging residents to reward such commitment with electoral support.

The INYA President also used the occasion to canvass support for President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, praising the governor for infrastructural development in the area, especially the completion of Phase One and ongoing work on Phase Two of the Emevor-Orogun Road.

He described the project as long overdue and a major relief to residents.

In his remarks, President-General of Emevor Progress Union, Chief Emmanuel Erezih, reaffirmed his support for Ashakah, emphasizing the need for the community to rally behind one of its own.

“I stand firm in my resolve for the Orobosa Ashakah mandate. I will not abandon an Emevor son to support an outsider,” he said.

Erezih, who also serves as Executive Assistant to the Governor on Beautification, acknowledged the role Ashakah has played in mentoring and supporting leaders within the community, including Orogun himself.

He further expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for ongoing infrastructure projects, stating that the Emevor-Orogun Road development has significantly changed the narrative for residents.

According to him, the governor’s performance has earned him widespread support in the community ahead of the 2027 elections.

Other speakers at the event, including community leaders and political stakeholders such as Chief Emmanuel Erhire, Hon. Chief Sylvester Ifode, community chairman Chief Lucky Okeremu, Supervisory Councillor for Finance Mr Isaiah Ogunye, and Youth Leader Comrade Samuel Ohwoka, echoed similar sentiments.

They described Ashakah as a capable and people-oriented leader, assuring that Emevor community would deliver overwhelming votes for the party’s candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The event concluded with a collective endorsement of Ashakah’s aspiration and renewed commitment by stakeholders to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the constituency.