Tinubu meets Gov. Uba Sani

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday received the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, in audience at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was disclosed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Although details of the closed-door meeting were not made public, the visit comes amid renewed focus on security in Kaduna State following the recent rescue of abducted residents of Kurmin Wali community in Chikun Local Government Area.

Recall that scores of villagers, including women and children, were abducted by armed bandits during an attack on Kurmin Wali. The incident sparked outrage and heightened anxiety across the state, given Kaduna’s long-running battle with banditry and mass kidnappings.

However, security agencies, working in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government, successfully rescued the abductees after sustained operations in the area. The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families, a development widely welcomed by residents and community leaders.