Tinubu meets Defence Minister in Lagos, reviews counter terrorism operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

President Bola Tinubu has received the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), OFR, in a high-level strategic meeting at the Presidential Residence in Lagos.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence on Monday said the strategic engagement centred on reviewing the national defence framework, evaluating the progress of ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations, and aligning inter-agency security strategies to sustain the peace and security of the nation.

Speaking during the visit, President Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the steady progress recorded in securing vulnerable communities across Nigeria and reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to giving full support to the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defence provided a comprehensive briefing on current defence initiatives, frontline operational logistics, and proposed reforms aimed at boosting troop morale, modernising hardware capabilities, and strengthening military infrastructure across all regions.

General Musa (rtd) expressed gratitude to the President for his continuous guidance and backing of the nation’s security apparatus, assuring the public that the Ministry of Defence remains resolute in executing its mandate with firm resolve and integrity.

The meeting forms part of President Tinubu’s continuous security briefings and policy alignment sessions with key government leaders to ensure swift and decisive action against all security and economic challenges nationwide.