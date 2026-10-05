Otti approves N1bn teachers’ fund, reinstates sacked teachers below 65

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has approved a N1 billion appreciation fund for teachers and ordered the immediate reinstatement of disengaged teachers who are below the statutory retirement age of 65 years.

The governor also directed the payment of outstanding salaries to teachers affected by verification issues, as well as the 4,075 newly recruited teachers who are yet to receive their wages.

Otti gave the directives Monday in Umuahia while addressing teachers at the 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration, declaring that no teacher below 65 years should remain out of service on account of previous disengagement.

The governor said the N1 billion fund would be shared equally among teachers in the state, irrespective of when they joined the teaching service.

“I have instructed the Accountant-General of the State to share money equally to all of you.

“Whether you joined today or you joined 64 years ago, the total amount that I have — the amount for all of you — is one billion naira,” he said.

Otti also directed that all teachers whose salaries had been withheld because of verification challenges should be paid by the end of October.

He similarly ordered the payment of the 4,075 newly recruited teachers who have not received their salaries.

The Governor directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education to immediately return to service all affected teachers below 65 years.

“I want to give instructions from here to the Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education that anybody who is less than 65, if they have been disengaged, you must return them back.

“You don’t require any further approval, I’ve given the approval from here — please bring all of them back, even if it is six months before retirement. Bring them back,” Otti ordered.

The governor said the decision was in line with his administration’s commitment to fairness and transparency, stressing that government must be consistent with its pronouncements.

On promotion arrears, Otti directed the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, to conclude the processing of teachers’ 2021 and 2022 promotions and harmonise the process with the State Head of Service for his approval.

He directed that the affected teachers be promoted before the end of October.

The governor also ordered the immediate payment of outstanding check-off dues, giving the Accountant-General seven days to clear the arrears.

Otti said several of the concerns raised by the Nigeria Union of Teachers had already been addressed, while others were receiving attention.

He said his administration’s investment in education was aimed at repositioning the sector as the foundation for the state’s development, stressing that the ongoing development of smart schools across the 17 local government areas was designed to prepare pupils for the future without undermining conventional education.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to free and compulsory education, while congratulating Abia pupils who excelled at the international schools debate championship in Qatar and those who topped the National Examinations Council, NECO, examinations.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, said the theme of the 2026 World Teachers’ Day celebration, “Standing with Teachers: Protecting the Profession, Advancing Citizens, and Serving Our Teachers,” underscored the strategic role of teachers in nation-building.

Ubochi listed teacher recruitment, professional development, improved school infrastructure, modern learning environments and smart schools among the reforms being implemented by the administration.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, also acknowledged improvements in the sector, including increased budgetary allocation, mass recruitment, free and compulsory basic education and the extension of teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

He, however, appealed for further improvement in teachers’ welfare and resolution of outstanding challenges.

The celebration featured a march-past by teachers from across the state.