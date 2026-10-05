Court reserves judgment in suit seeking Mark, Aregbesola’s removal

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday reserved judgment in a suit filed by Mr Nafiu-Bala Gombe, seeking to stop the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from parading themselves as leaders of the party.

Justice Peter Lifu adjourned the judgment to a date that would be communicated to parties in the suit.

The judge made the decision after lawyers to the plaintiff and the defence adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Lifu had, on June 16, dismissed the application seeking his recusal from the case.

The judge, who held that the two motions filed by ADC and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (1st and 3rd defendants) lacked merit, awarded a fine of N1 million each against ADC and Aregbesola, the embattled National Secretary of the party, in favour of Gombe.

ADC and Aregbesola had, in separate motions, asked Justice Lifu to withdraw from the suit filed by Gombe, an aggrieved party member, citing alleged bias.

NAN reports that Gombe, in the suit, is seeking an order restraining Mark, Aregbesola and members of their interim National Working Committee (NWC) from parading themselves as the party’s leaders.

He had argued that the emergence of Mark, Aregbesola and other interim NWC members as the party’s leaders breached the provisions of the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

Gombe had sued ADC, Mark, Aregbesola, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Ralph Nwosu as 1st to 5th defendants respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025.

Nwosu was the former ADC National Chairman who stepped down for the Mark leadership of the party. (NAN)