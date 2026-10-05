Your rainbow has lost its colour – Lulu-Briggs waves away Wike’s coalition

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has stated that his political movement is not threatened by the activities of the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the state.

Lulu-Briggs noted that the result of the 2027 elections would not determine the coalition, rather people of the state, stating that the ‘rainbow ‘ has already lost its colour.

The governorship candidate spoke on Monday at the unveiling of his manifesto and campaign roadmap tagged, “Reset Rivers State”, at Buguma City in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While fielding questions on the growing strength of the Wike’ rainbow coalition, Lulu-Briggs stated that he is not bordered about the said platform, adding that the state was interested in people who would change the leadership narrative of the state.

Lulu-Briggs noted that the totality of the coalition is less than 7% of the population of the State, urging his followers to have confidence in their ability to achieve the utmost results.

He said: “I am not bothered about any form of coalition. I know that the rainbow has already lost its colour. Our people should have confidence in their ability to achieve the utmost.

“If you put their numbers together they are less than 7% of the population of the state. The coalition is something we can overcome.”

I’ll not take salaries, allowances as governor

Lulu-Briggs said if he is elected to be governor of the state that he would not take salaries, revealing that his monthly pay would be used to serve less privileged individuals in the state.

Lulu-Briggs promised to run an administration anchored on transparency, accountability and personal sacrifice, adding that he would emulate his presidential principal, Peter Obi, in making the sacrifice.

Lulu-Briggs promised people of the state that every naira entrusted to his administration would be accounted for.

He said: “When we have the opportunity to manage government resources, I can promise Rivers people that every penny will be accounted for.

“I’m sure I’m going to be like my principal, the Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi. I will not even be asking for any salary. Every month, any salary will go into assisting one widow or the other.”

He said his financial independence would enable him to serve without depending on government remuneration, adding that his businesses would continue to provide for him even after leaving office.

He said: “The way we have gone, there will be no need to even pension me because I’m sure that my businesses will still be running.”

The governorship candidate decried what he described as a frightening trust deficit between Rivers people and those governing them, assuring to deliberately rebuild the relationship if elected.

“People need to begin to have faith in their government again. The trust deficit between the ruled and the rulership is frightening.”

He stated that his administration would pursue a comprehensive “reset” of Rivers State, covering the economy, politics, governance and access to opportunities.

“Just give us your support, give us your prayers. Let’s navigate this mucky waters of Rivers politics and we reset Rivers State.

“We will not be defined by the things that God has blessed us with only, but by the innovative things that we are able to create,” he said.