Ramadan 03: Balanced diet, moderation at Sahoor and Iftar



By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Ramadan teaches discipline, not indulgence. One of the common mistakes during fasting is turning sahoor and iftar into moments of excess rather than moderation. Islam does not encourage starvation, but it equally discourages overeating—especially during a month meant for spiritual elevation.

Allah clearly instructs: “Eat and drink, but do not be excessive. Indeed, He does not like those who commit excess.” (Qur’an 7:31)

Sahoor is a blessed meal meant to strengthen the body for worship and fasting, not to overload the stomach. The Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) said: “Eat the pre-dawn meal, for indeed in the pre-dawn meal there is blessing.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

This blessing is lost when sahoor becomes unhealthy or skipped entirely. A balanced sahoor—moderate portions, water, and nutritious food—helps maintain energy, patience, and focus throughout the day.

Likewise, iftar should be a moment of gratitude and remembrance, not recklessness. The Sunnah of the Prophet (s.a.w) was simple:

“The Messenger of Allah used to break his fast with fresh dates; if not available, with dry dates; and if not available, with water.” (Abu Dawud).

Overeating at iftar leads to laziness, missed prayers, weak concentration in Taraweeh, and physical discomfort. Ramadan is not the month to feed the body excessively while starving the soul.

A practical guide for fasting Muslims today is to eat light but nourishing meals, avoid waste, drink enough water gradually, and pause before overeating. Remember that a heavy stomach often weakens the heart and mind.

Moderation at sahoor and iftar helps preserve health, enhance worship, and maintain humility. Ramadan teaches us to control desires—not surrender to them once the fast is broken. True success lies in balance.