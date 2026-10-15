Senate passes bill for Borno agriculture college

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has passed for third reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Agriculture, Shani, in Borno State.

The passage of the bill on Thursday followed the consideration of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions during plenary.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), is aimed at promoting agricultural education and development in Shani and the country at large.

Ndume said the proposed institution would equip farmers with knowledge and skills to improve agricultural productivity and adopt modern farming techniques.

“One of the fundamental challenges facing agriculture in Nigeria is our continued reliance on crude farming methods.

“We have not made sufficient progress in improving productivity and making farming easier through modern technology,” he said.

He added that the college, when established, would facilitate the adoption of improved farming techniques, modern technology, better agricultural knowledge and improved crop varieties.

Ndume described Shani as an agricultural community in Borno South, known particularly for cultivating rice, tomatoes and onions. He also noted its proximity to Adamawa and Bauchi states, which have significant agricultural activities.

“I am excited about this achievement. I consider it one of my lifetime achievements in the National Assembly, especially as we approach the end of our legislative session,” he said.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the committee for its work and Ndume for sponsoring what he described as a development-driven initiative capable of promoting agricultural development in Nigeria.

Following its passage by the Senate, the bill will be transmitted to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being forwarded to President Bola Tinubu for assent, in line with legislative procedures.