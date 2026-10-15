NCC survey finds gaps in licensees’ readiness for Internet code

…Only two fully prepared for implementation

…Launches working group to tackle internet governance challenges

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has found that only two of 19 licensees surveyed are fully ready to implement the Internet Code of Practice, ICOP, 2026. Nine reported partial readiness, while five said they were not prepared.

The findings were presented at the NCC Internet Governance Symposium 2026 on Thursday. Cybersecurity obligations and artificial intelligence provisions were identified as among the most difficult areas of the code.

Licensees also asked the commission for clearer expectations, implementation guidance and reporting templates to help them prepare.

Presenting the survey, the NCC’s Head of Internet Governance, Dr. Ibiso Kingsley George, said it drew 47 responses from industry, academia and civil society. Respondents included seven mobile network operators, five internet service providers and 12 academic institutions.

The readiness figures provided accounted for 16 of the 19 licensees surveyed.

The survey also found gaps in participation in internet governance processes. About 53 per cent of respondents said they had participated in the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum, while 40 per cent had not attended any internet governance event. Five organisations reported no engagement.

Respondents cited lack of awareness, absence of an internal mandate and a perception that internet governance was not relevant to business processes as barriers. Thirty-four per cent were unfamiliar with the Internet Governance Forum’s permanent mandate.

The symposium also marked the formal launch of the NCC Internet Governance Working Group, which is expected to provide a continuing platform for stakeholder engagement.

Speaking at the event, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, called for stronger collaboration as artificial intelligence reshapes how people learn, work, communicate and access services.

“The Internet Governance Forum at national, regional, and global levels have shown the value of bringing different voices to one table,” Oshadami said.

“The Nigerian communications sector will therefore contribute its practical experience to this conversation and help turn the outcome into action at home,” he added.

He said AI had raised questions about harmful content, fraud, privacy, accountability and the protection of children and other vulnerable users.

“These questions cannot be answered by one institution alone. The answer requires informed dialogue and cooperation across the communication sector and beyond it,” Oshadami said.

Cybersecurity, online safety and child protection, data protection and cross-border data flows, and AI governance emerged as Nigeria’s leading internet governance priorities for 2026 and 2027.

The survey found that 73 per cent of respondents used or were piloting AI, but only 39 per cent had an approved AI policy and 34 per cent applied human oversight. Ninety-four per cent said consumers should be told when interacting with AI, while 40 per cent preferred periodic reporting over notice before deployment.

The NCC said it would publish ICOP implementation guidelines and frequently asked questions, organise workshops for unprepared licensees, and use the working group to address participation gaps.