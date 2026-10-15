2027: Lagos CP warns politicians against violence

By Evelyn Usman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, has warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, vowing to arrest, investigate and prosecute anyone found culpable.

Fatai also cautioned against the use of political thugs to attack opponents, disrupt rallies, intimidate voters, destroy campaign posters and billboards or engage in other activities capable of threatening public peace.

The police commissioner gave the warning on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ security engagement held at the POWA Hall, Ikeja, as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful, safe and credible electoral process in 2027.

He disclosed that the command had commenced crime mapping to identify areas vulnerable to political violence and placed such locations under close surveillance.

He added that intelligence-led operations and strategic deployment of personnel were being strengthened to prevent threats and respond promptly to security breaches throughout the electoral period.

Fatai said political parties must comply with established security arrangements rather than blame the police for avoidable incidents.

“No political party should disregard the established security engagement and subsequently blame the police for avoidable incidents. I have a strong message against the use of thugs to attack political opponents, disrupt rallies, intimidate voters or cause violence,” he said.

He also condemned the destruction of campaign materials belonging to opposition parties, saying the command had received complaints about posters and billboards allegedly defaced, sometimes at night after being mounted during the day.

“The destruction of opposition campaign posters, billboards and banners must stop,” he said, warning that anyone found responsible would face the law.

The commissioner, however, stressed that lawful political opinions, criticism and peaceful expression would not be treated as criminal offences.

He said the police would act on credible intelligence indicating possible incitement or mobilisation for violence, but such action would be guided by applicable laws, evidence and established procedures.

“No one should assume that political influence, public prominence, financial resources or affiliation with any political party will provide protection from lawful investigation or prosecution,” Fatai said.

“Equally, no one will be penalised merely for expressing a lawful opinion. Our actions will be guided by the law, evidence and professional standards.”

In his remarks, the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abayomi Salami, urged political actors and other stakeholders to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

Salami said Lagos had remained largely peaceful and called on stakeholders to work together to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the electoral process.

He assured residents that INEC was prepared for the elections and that their votes would count.

“In 2027, the votes of Lagos State will count, and we will declare the results accordingly. I want to appeal to all of us to ensure that we maintain peace in Lagos State so that, at the end of the day, we will all be proud of the process,” he said.

The REC also urged stakeholders to verify information before reacting to reports that could heighten tension or undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

Also speaking, the representative of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Akinade Temitola, called for a dedicated information and communication channel within the Lagos State Police Command to enable political parties to report security concerns and receive timely responses.

Temitola sought clarification on designated police contact persons for political parties, the date of the next stakeholders’ meeting and the distribution of election-security guidelines and emergency contact details.

He said a structured communication system would improve coordination with security agencies and enable parties to report incidents promptly.

Parties raise concerns over campaign posters

Representatives of political parties raised concerns over the alleged destruction of campaign posters and billboards, saying such incidents had previously caused tension among supporters.

One representative cited the experience of a political party based in Abia State, alleging that a billboard erected by its candidate was pulled down less than 24 hours after installation, while campaign posters were also torn.

The stakeholders also expressed concerns about alleged partisan interference, voter intimidation, inadequate security presence in some areas and delays in the movement of election materials.

They called for improved security arrangements and effective channels for reporting incidents at polling units.

PDP seeks measures against voter intimidation

A representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akim Olalemi, urged the police and other security agencies to explain the measures being put in place to prevent voter intimidation and electoral violence.

Olalemi said concerns about intimidation had emerged during previous elections and urged security agencies to pay particular attention to incidents capable of discouraging eligible voters from participating in the electoral process.

He also expressed concern about activities that could restrict movement during elections, calling on security agencies to work with relevant stakeholders to prevent situations that might undermine voter participation.

The stakeholders urged Fatai and other security agencies to strengthen election security, establish dedicated communication channels and address concerns about intimidation ahead of the 2027 polls.

Those present included the Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Ayokunle Owolabi; the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Commodore Aiwiyor Adam-Aliu; and a senior officer of the Nigerian Air Force.

Representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, youth and student leaders, and transport unions, including the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Road Transport Workers, also attended.

Representatives of the transport unions assured the meeting that their members would be encouraged to comply with the law and follow due process before, during and after the elections.