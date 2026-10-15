Why Tinubu holds traditional institutions in high esteem — Shettima

VP Shettima

–Says royal fathers ‘re indispensable for progress and ultimate develolment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has restated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to fostering unity among Nigerians and driving economic development through partnership with the traditional institution.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government continues to hold traditional rulers in high esteem as the fathers of the nation and vital partners in advancing national security and unity,” he declared.

Senator Shettima stated this on Thursday when he received the 17th Emir of Gumel, HRH, Dr. Lawan Ahmed Sani, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Vice President, “traditional rulers serve as our parents and the mirror of our society, safeguarding our noble traditions of peace.”

He commended the new Emir for his commitment to unity and peaceful coexistence, describing him as a unique blend of traditional royalty and modern tech expertise needed to transform the emirate and beyond.

Senator Shettima expressed confidence that the new Emir—drawing on his background as a tech expert and former bureaucrat—will drive growth and development across the state.

The Vice President assured the delegation of his continued personal support to the people of the emirate in the areas of healthcare and education, among others.

For his part, the new Emir of Gumel, HRH Dr. Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani, expressed the Emirate’s profound gratitude to the Tinubu administration for its support over the years and particularly during the passing of the late Emir, Ahmad Muhammad Sani II.

He said the Gumel Emirate Council will continue to leverage its existing relationship with the Federal Government to improve the wellbeing of the people across different sectors.

The Emir prayed for the re-election of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima in the forthcoming polls and for peace and unity among Nigerians, particularly during the 2027 electioneering period.

Also present at the meeting were members of the emirate council and prominent sons from the area, among others.