Police promote 228 inspectors to ASP in Bayelsa Command

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Police Force has promoted 228 officers in the Bayelsa State Command from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The State Commissioner of Police, Daniel Iyamah Edobor, disclosed this during the formal decoration ceremony held at the State Officers’ Mess, noting that the figure forms part of the 26,000 Inspectors recently elevated nationwide by the Force Headquarters.

CP Edobor urged the newly promoted officers to view their advancement as a call to greater responsibility.

“More promotion means more work. If you want confirmation and further promotion, you have to put in more work,” he said.

He cautioned officers in the command to treat the promotion exercise as a challenge to shun indiscipline, corruption, extortion, and violations of citizens’ rights.

“You must obey orders and directives and respect human rights. Any action that violates the rules and regulations of the Nigeria Police should be avoided. You must be civil to members of the public and shun corruption and extortion,” he warned.

One of the newly promoted ASPs, Gabriel Yenegue, expressed appreciation to the police leadership and the Bayelsa State Command for the elevation, pledging that the officers would rededicate themselves to maintaining law and order.