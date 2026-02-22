Obasanjo targets 10,000 beneficiaries in Lagos to mark 89th birthday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is targeting no fewer than 10,000 beneficiaries in Lagos residents as part of activities marking his 89th birthday.

A statement in Abeokuta on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the medical outreach is under the auspices of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation.

According to the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Olalekan Makinde, the Lagos Medical Mission will be held in the suburbs of Ikorodu and Alimosho Local Government areas of the state from Feb. 27 to March 4.

Makinde explained that the Lagos medical mission was aimed at providing comprehensive, life-changing healthcare services to more than 10,000 Nigerians, completely free of charge.

He added that the outreach was organised as a legacy-driven humanitarian initiative to mark Obasanjo’s 89th birthday, reflecting his lifelong commitment to service, nation-building, and the well-being of the Nigerian people.

Makinde stated that the outreach would start on Friday at the Ijede LCDA Council Hall, Ijede, Ikorodu, and on Saturday at the Imota mini stadium, Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“On March 2 to March 4, the exercise will move to Alade Stadium, Command Road, Agbado/Oke-Odo in Alimosho, Lagos.

“Beneficiaries will receive free ear care services and provision of free hearing aids to qualified beneficiaries, detailed eye screening and provision of recommended prescription glasses and referral and sponsorship for eye surgeries.

“The exercise will also include free cardiovascular screening, blood pressure checks, heart health assessments, preventive medical counselling, and distribution of essential medications at no cost,” he stated.

He emphasised that through the Lagos Medical Mission, the Foundation would continue to embody Obasanjo’s vision of accessible healthcare and compassionate intervention for the underserved.

Makinde added that the outreach was open to the elderly, children and families, individuals living with untreated hearing or vision challenges, persons with cardiovascular concerns and vulnerable residents across Lagos.

Vanguard News