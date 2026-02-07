Nigerians question Calvin Bassey’s relegation to substitute bench since AFCON return

Calvin Bassey

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has faced growing scrutiny from Nigerian fans and pundits after failing to reclaim his starting spot at Fulham following his return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Bassey was a standout performer for Nigeria during the tournament, delivering commanding displays, including a monumental showing in the semi-final against hosts Morocco. Many expected the 26-year-old to walk straight back into Fulham’s first XI upon rejoining the club in late January.

However, Fulham manager Marco Silva has kept Bassey on the bench or limited him to late substitute appearances. In recent Premier League matches, including against Brighton and Manchester United, the former Rangers and Ajax man was either unused or given just minutes off the bench.

Silva attributed the decision to the strong form of replacement Jorge Cuenca, who stepped in seamlessly during Bassey’s absence and helped Fulham maintain solid defensive performances.

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey during the match between Morocco and Nigeria at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 14 2025. The match is played as part of the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Morocco. (Photo by Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas via AFP)

“Cuenca has stepped in,” Silva explained in a recent press conference. “It’s competition, and Cuenca knows the pro he’s up against.”

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba suggested fatigue from a congested schedule and international duty may also be a factor, noting that players sometimes need a breather after major tournaments.

Nigerian supporters have taken to social media to express frustration, questioning why one of the country’s most consistent defenders is being sidelined despite his AFCON heroics.

Photojournalist @PoojaMedia, Pooja wrote ‘Calvin Bassey starts on the bench again for Fulham. Make Marco Silva no kee the juice he brought from the AFCON na.‘

A bewildered Pamela Taiye Ilekhuoba @pamelamodella wrote ‘Calvin Bassey is no longer starting for Fulham just because he went for AFCON Imagine the best defender of a tournament still benched by a club like Fulham‘

“Why’s Calvin Bassey not starting for Fulham all of a sudden? At first I thought it was cos of fatigue from Afcon but it has been 3 games now. Cuenca is not better than him so what’s going on?” Your Fav Wacko @badmanola_ observed.

Attamah collins @Collinzosky also wrote ‘I said this and people were arguing it, once you leave and the replacement is playing well my brother your own is finished oo’

Bassey, who joined Fulham in 2024, had been a near-ever-present figure in the starting lineup before AFCON.