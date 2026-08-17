Full list of BBNaija season 11 housemates with immunity this week

Several BBNaija Season 11 housemates have secured immunity from this week’s possible eviction following the latest developments in the house.

Abi emerged as the Head of House for the week and will lead the housemates as they continue their pursuit of the grand prize under the season’s “Show Ya Self” theme.

She also secured immunity alongside members of her Team Boosted Odds.

The housemates with immunity this week are:

Abi Chimsom Sultex Sheba Araga Yusuf Barry Keivo Oyin Ricky

How they got immunity

Abi’s immunity came with her emergence as Head of House.

The team subsequently selected Bluetophia and Bells to be saved in the private Conspiracy Room.

Meanwhile, Chimsom Chuka also gained immunity after Big Brother awarded him immunity for being a finalist.

With the immunity holders protected, attention will now shift to the remaining housemates as they await the next stage of the week’s eviction process.

Vanguard News