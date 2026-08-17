BBNaija Season 11: Abi emerges new HoH after tense final battle with Chimsom

By Enitan Abdultawab

Abi has emerged as the latest Head of House in the ongoing BBNaija Season 11 reality show after overcoming three other finalists in a series of challenging games.

The housemate secured the coveted position after competing against Chimsom Chuka, Tram and Ricky in the final stage of the weekly Head of House challenge.

The competition tested the finalists across different tasks, including puzzle arrangement, painting, and image creation and replacement games.

After making it through the earlier rounds, Abi and Chimsom found themselves locked in a tight contest in the final memory drawing game, with both housemates battling to accurately recreate the images presented to them.

Abi eventually finished ahead of the other finalists to claim the Head of House title and the privileges that come with it.

Following her victory, Abi selected Barry and Bluethopia to occupy the Head of House loft with her for the week.

Barry, however, initially chose Goddessa to join him in the loft, but she declined the invitation.

Abi’s victory adds another notable moment to her BBNaija journey, having previously shown strong form in the house’s leadership challenges.

Her latest achievement comes after she had previously expressed uncertainty about continuing her stay in Biggie’s House, making her emergence as HoH another twist in her journey on the show.

Abi will now lead the house for the week as the housemates continue their pursuit of the grand prize under the season’s “Show Ya Self” theme.

She also earned immunity alongside her Team Boosted Odds which include Aikou, Flora, Barry, Keivo, Sheba, Araga, Ricky and Oyin.

The team subsequently picked Bluetophia and Bells to be saved in the private conspiracy room.

Chimsom Chuka also gained immunity after Big Brother awarded him for being a finalist.

Vanguard News