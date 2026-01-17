Calvin Bassey in a different class — Okpala

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey

By Jacob Ajom

Calvin Chinedu Bassey, MON, who plays as a left-back or a centre-back for Premier League club Fulham and the Super Eagles was born in Italy.

Bassey was a product of Leicester City’s youth system but did not make a senior appearance for the club before joining Rangers in the Scottish Premier League on a free transfer in 2020. He made 65 appearances over two seasons for Rangers and won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup. In July 2022, he signed for Dutch club Ajax, with Rangers receiving the highest transfer fee in their history. The following July, he signed for English club Fulham.

Bassey was eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria or England at international level but committed his international career to Nigeria in 2021, when he accepted a call-up for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. He debuted with Nigeria in a 0–0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification tie with Ghana on 25 March 2022. On 9 September 2025, he scored his first international goal in a 1–1 away draw against South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification tie.

Since his debut, Bassey has made 43 appearances with Nigeria. His role in Nigeria’s outing at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, has been pivotal. The defender’s combative nature, his commitment and professionalism on the pitch have been undoubtedly above par.

Assessing Bassey’s performance in Morocco, former Nigeria international and one time assistant coach of Super Eagles, Sylvanus Okpala described the Fulam defender as one of the best defenders in the tournament. “Bassey is in a class of his own,” Okpala started. “He is a very good defender. His marking and ability to scuttle opponents’ attacking moves make him one of the best Super Eagles.”

The former coach of Enugu Rangers gave the Fulham defender top marks for his showing in Morocco. “He has been excellent and his performance outstanding. He also has a high football IQ and knows what to do under tight situations, even under pressure, he knows when to go forward and when to fall back.”