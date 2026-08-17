Full list: Champions League play-off fixtures

The race for the final seven places in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase reaches its decisive stage this week, with 14 clubs set to battle across seven play-off ties.

The first legs will be played on August 18 and 19, with the return fixtures scheduled for August 25 and 26.

The seven winners will secure places in the Champions League league phase, while the losing teams will drop into the UEFA Europa League league phase.

Here are the seven play-off fixtures:

Champions League Play-Off Fixtures

Fenerbahçe vs Lyon

Celtic vs LASK

N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt

AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia

GNK Dinamo vs Viking

Slovan Bratislava vs Celje

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah

The first legs will be played on August 18 and 19, with the return fixtures taking place on August 25 and 26.

Vanguard News