INEC declares APC’s Ishaku winner of Bwari chairmanship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr. Joshua Ishaku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Bwari Area Council chairmanship election held on February 21, 2026.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Mohammed Nurudeen, announced the results on Sunday in Bwari, stating that Ishaku polled a total of 18,466 votes to secure victory.

“I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council Bwari chairmanship election held on Feb. 21, 2026.



Joshua Ishaku, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

According to Nurudeen, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 4,254 votes to place second, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate came third with 3,515 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairmanship election was conducted across 10 wards in the council: Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari Central, and Kawu.