FG seeks partnership with Catholic Church for national unity, development

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with the Catholic Church to promote national development, peace, and social cohesion across Nigeria.

The pledge was conveyed in a goodwill message delivered by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the First Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) held in Abuja on Sunday.

Addressing bishops and clergy at the gathering, Akume described the plenary as a significant moment of reflection and pastoral direction for both the Church and the nation.

Recognition of Church’s national role

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the government expressed appreciation to the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria for the invitation, describing the meeting as an important assembly of the “shepherds of the Church.”

Akume noted that beyond its administrative importance, the plenary provided an opportunity to reflect on the spiritual and socio-economic realities confronting Nigerians.

He acknowledged the Catholic Church’s enduring influence on the country’s moral and developmental landscape, commending its extensive network of schools, hospitals, and humanitarian institutions.

The SGF described the Church’s contributions to education and healthcare as monumental, particularly in serving the poor and vulnerable.

Call for peace, justice, and accountability

Highlighting Nigeria’s current socio-economic and security challenges, Akume said the country stands at a defining moment, with citizens yearning for peace, justice, economic stability, and accountable leadership.

He emphasised that the Church’s advocacy for good governance, human dignity, and national unity continues to serve as a moral compass for the nation.

Akume added that pastoral letters and communiqués issued by Catholic bishops often reflect the conscience of the nation, urging public office holders to uphold transparency and servant leadership.

The Federal Government reiterated its readiness to work closely with faith-based institutions to foster unity and sustainable national growth.