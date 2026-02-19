Displaced Taraba communities appeal for urgent relief materials

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from villages in Chanchanji Ward, Takum Local Government Area, Taraba State, have issued a Save Our Souls (SOS) appeal, calling for urgent relief materials to survive after fleeing attacks on their communities.

Speaking to newsmen, the displaced residents described their situation as pitiable, having left their homes with no belongings.

A community leader, Stephen Kajo, said residents are traumatized and destitute, urging government agencies and humanitarian organisations to intervene immediately.

“Our communities have been attacked repeatedly since September. Many lives have been lost, houses were burnt, and our farms destroyed. Our people had no option but to run for safety,” he said.

An elderly resident, Pa Aondona Hemba, also appealed to security agencies to intensify operations in the area to prevent further killings and allow residents to return safely to their ancestral homes.

He lamented the loss of his house and farm, stressing that peace and security are essential for the community to rebuild their lives.