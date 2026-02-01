Benue Killings: FG to arraign suspects Monday, says trial will send strong signal

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government will, on Monday, arraign some suspects who were involved in the killings in Yelwata, Benue State.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice made the disclosure in a statement it issued to journalists on Sunday.

It revealed that the defendants would be arraigned before Trial Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, “after a painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to assure Nigerians that justice will be ensured in the matter, to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country acting under any disguise.”

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of the lives and property of all, as enshrined in the Constitution,” the statement, signed by the AGF’s media aide, Mr. Kamarudeen Ogundele, further read.

The Yelwata massacre occurred in June 2025 in the community located in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The killings, which began late on June 13, 2025, and continued into the early hours of June 14, were linked to armed herdsmen who attacked homes, a market, and a Catholic mission.

The assailants set houses ablaze, mutilated victims, and engaged security forces in shootouts.

Over 100 people were reportedly killed, with about 3,000 displaced.

President Tinubu condemned the killings and ordered relevant agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution.

Vanguard News