ADC accuses APC of forcing civil servants into party registration

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over reports that civil servants across several states are being forced to register for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ongoing e-registration exercise, warning that the alleged practice amounts to economic coercion and forced political membership.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, the opposition party said the reports suggest a coordinated effort, allegedly linked to the APC’s national leadership, to pressure public servants to join the ruling party as a condition for job security, career progression or continued access to livelihood.

“These reports, which are consistent and widespread, suggest a coordinated attempt to compel public servants to surrender their freedom of association as a condition for job security, career progression, or continued access to livelihood. This is unacceptable in a democratic society,” the ADC said.

The party warned that compelling Nigerians to join a political party violates the Constitution and strips citizens of their fundamental rights to freedom of thought, conscience and association.

“It is important to reiterate that compelling any Nigerian to join a political party is a gross violation of their fundamental human rights, as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Freedom of thought, conscience, and association are not privileges to be granted by the ruling party; they are inalienable rights that no government has the authority to abridge.

“What the APC describes as ‘e-registration’ is increasingly beginning to resemble economic coercion and forced membership. A political party that truly enjoys popular support does not need to conscript its citizens through fear, intimidation, or the weaponization of the payroll,” Abdullahi said.

Beyond the political implications, the ADC said the alleged practice poses a serious threat to the neutrality and professionalism of the civil service, warning that turning public servants into partisan actors undermines institutional integrity.

“The civil service is meant to be neutral, merit-based, and loyal to the state and the country, not to any political party. Turning civil servants into partisan hostages undermines institutional integrity and erodes public trust in governance.

“A database filled through coercion is a paper tiger. Databases do not vote; citizens do,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC further argued that inflated figures achieved through pressure may serve propaganda purposes but cannot conceal what it described as growing alienation among Nigerians frustrated by economic hardship, insecurity and the absence of hope.

It called on relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), labour unions, civil society organisations and the international community, to take note of what it described as a state-enabled abuse of power and a potential violation of data privacy and human rights.

Vanguard News