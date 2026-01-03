We are developing South-East through collaboration – Gov. Uzodinma

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma, has said that the five governors of the South-East are working together to drive development across the region through sustained collaboration.

Uzodinma made this known during a New Year visit to the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, at his country home in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The Imo governor, who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said the governors of the zone are united in their resolve to advance regional development by sharing ideas and working collectively.

“We in the South-East are determined to develop the region, and the only way we can do this is through collaboration,” Uzodinma said.

“As Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, I have a responsibility to touch base with my colleagues, discuss with them, share ideas and agree on how best to help the people of the region to thrive.

“The five of us, governors of the South-East, have decided to ensure that the South-East remains an integral part of Nigeria, and that is what we are working towards.”

Uzodinma, who also serves as the Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the South-East and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended Governor Otti for his performance in office, describing the visit as a courtesy call rather than a political engagement.

“I did not come for political reasons, though we are politicians. I came to pay him a New Year visit,” he said.

“My visit is simply a courtesy call to a governor who is doing well. I wished him a happy New Year and prayed with him that God will give us the strength to continue to serve our people better.”

Responding, Governor Otti expressed appreciation for the visit and emphasised that it was not politically motivated, despite their different party affiliations.

“Belonging to different political parties should not be misconstrued as opposition,” Otti said.

“This is not necessarily a political visit, though as politicians, it is natural to discuss politics. What is important is the understanding that government is one—at the federal, state and local levels.

“You cannot be in opposition in a government that you are part of. Disagreements are normal, and there are forums for them. But once a decision is taken, you are part and parcel of it.

“The state government is part of the federal government. Governor Uzodinma came to wish me a happy New Year, and I sincerely appreciate the visit.”