ValueJet deploys AI tool for seamless flight services

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian airline, ValueJet, has concluded plans to transform how passengers access flight services by creating VIKI, an Artificial Intelligence, AI-powered digital service.

VIKI is a multilingual, text and voice-enabled AI assistant that responds verbally to voice commands, offering enhanced accessibility for visually impaired users.

Through popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, passengers can book and manage flights, modify reservations, check in online, receive real-time travel updates and access support services, completing essential travel tasks in minutes without visiting the airport or navigating traditional websites.

Speaking on the development, the airline’s Managing Director, Capt Omololu Majekodunmi, said: “At ValueJet, innovation must lead to real impact. VIKI is more than a digital tool, she’s a symbol of our ambition to build smarter, safer and more seamless experiences for travellers across Africa. This is just the beginning.”

Also, Head of Business Programme and IT at ValueJet, Temitope Ajijola, said: “From day one, our goal at ValueJet has been to make flight booking as seamless and intuitive as possible. With VIKI, we have taken that vision to a new level. This is a major leap in our digital transformation, enabling faster, smarter service while opening new opportunities for customer engagement across digital platforms. We are proud to be leading this innovation in African aviation.

“Interacting with VIKI feels like chatting with a trusted friend. I need a direct flight to Abuja tomorrow, and she will guide you through options, let you choose your seat, pay and send your boarding pass, all in minutes.”

Meanwhile, ValueJet is the first airline in Africa to deploy an AI concierge of this scale to address key challenges in the Nigerian aviation market, particularly speed, convenience and accessibility.