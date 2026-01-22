US urges Nigeria to strengthen protection for Christians following Kaduna abduction

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States has called on the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to protect Christian communities after over 170 worshippers were abducted in Kaduna State, an incident that has reignited concerns over religiously motivated violence in the country.

The abduction reportedly occurred on January 18. While initially denied by the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Police Force, authorities later confirmed the kidnapping on Wednesday. Sources said the abductors are demanding the return of 17 motorcycles, valued at ₦28.9 million, allegedly seized during recent military operations, as a condition for releasing the victims.

The call for action was made during a high-level United States–Nigeria Working Group meeting held in Abuja on Thursday. U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, stressed that Nigeria must do more to ensure the safety of Christians and their right to freely practice their faith.

“Persistent attacks on religious communities undermine security gains and public confidence,” Hooker said. “We are here to discuss how we can work together to deter violence against Christian communities; prioritise counterterrorism; investigate attacks and hold perpetrators accountable; and reduce the number of killings, forced displacements, and abductions, particularly in the North Central states.”

Hooker noted recent successes, including the release of 38 Christians abducted from a church in Kwara State and 265 from St. Mary’s Catholic School, which she described as a result of ongoing US engagement with the Nigerian government. However, she expressed concern over the Kaduna incident, urging further action to safeguard Christians’ religious freedoms.

She added that advancing religious freedom and security would strengthen bilateral relations between both countries, boosting trade, economic cooperation, health responses, and counterterrorism efforts, while supporting the return of internally displaced persons to their communities.

Responding, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, acknowledged the magnitude of the security challenge, pledging intensified military and law enforcement operations in affected areas. He described religiously framed violence as unacceptable, stressing that it would be treated as an attack on the Nigerian state.

“Nigeria is a deeply plural society, and the protection of all citizens—Christians, Muslims, and those of other beliefs—is non-negotiable,” Ribadu said. “Our response integrates security operations, the rule of law, humanitarian safeguards, and strategic communication to ensure operational successes translate into public confidence and strengthened social cohesion.”

Ribadu revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had authorised expanded security deployments, enhanced intelligence coordination, and robust investigations into attacks targeting religious communities. He assured that perpetrators would be brought to justice.

“At the national level, Nigeria has taken deliberate steps to confront insecurity, including declaring national security emergencies in high-risk areas and intensifying joint security operations,” he said. “We are also developing a national database on casualties from violence to strengthen evidence-based decision-making, accountability, and the effectiveness of security responses. Investigations and prosecutions related to attacks on religious communities have been intensified to ensure violence is met with both force and justice.”

The US-Nigeria dialogue highlights growing international concern over the protection of vulnerable religious groups and underscores the need for coordinated efforts to prevent further attacks in the North Central region.