Troops clear terrorists’ camps in Timbuktu Triangle, thwarts Boko Haram attacks

By Ndahi Marama

In its sustained efforts regarding the ongoing dry season operations, especially in the Timbuktu Triangle, Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), cleared several camps of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Sources revealed that “scores of the terrorists were neutralised, while others fled with gunshot wounds”.

The same Troops also thwarted armed drone attacks by terrorists, with the recovery of arms and ammunition during the encounter.

This was disclosed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East)

Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a press statement on Monday morning.

” Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded further operational successes in the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY, destroying multiple terrorist camps, recovering arms and equipment, and repelling coordinated attacks by the insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle.

“On Sunday, 18 January 2026, troops advanced from their harbour area and conducted deliberate, intelligence-led operations across several identified terrorist enclaves, including Chilaria, Garin Faruk and Abirma.

“The operation was supported by the Air Component of OPHK, which provided persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage over the axis. The air-to-ground synergy enabled real-time tracking of terrorist movement, deterred adversary reinforcement, and enhanced the precision and confidence of ground operations.

“During the operation, troops recovered several items of military significance, including Baofeng radios, phones, 5 x AK-47 magazines, several rounds of 7.62 × 39mm special ammunition and 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition, several Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, links of 12.7 × 108 mm ammunition, diesel powered grinding machines, large quantity of medical supplies, several bags of grains, pick up truck, underground logistics storage and Petroleum and Oil Lubricant (POL) dump which all further degraded the operational and logistical capability of the terrorists.

“At about midday, the advancing troops came under armed drone attacks by the terrorists. Despite this, the troops maintained momentum and continued the offensives. A second attempt in the evening was also decisively repelled, forcing the terrorists to withdraw, reaffirming troops’ dominance of the area.

“Despite sustained engagements, troop morale remains high, and fighting efficiency continues to be maintained. The general security situation in the area is assessed as calm but unpredictable, with troops remaining vigilant and at a high state of readiness.

“The Military High Command affirmed that the operations will continue as troops remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorist threats, protect civilians, and restore lasting peace and stability to the North East”, Uba explained.

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