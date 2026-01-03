Tinubu’s reforms saving Nigeria N10trn yearly on subsidy — Senator Adeola

Senator Solomon Adeola

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Olamilekan Adeola, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy and tax reforms, saying the policies are saving Nigeria over N10 trillion annually and setting the economy on a sustainable path.

Adeola made the assertion on Saturday during his 22nd thanksgiving service held in Ilaro, Ogun State, while responding to criticisms of the federal government’s economic reforms.

According to the senator, Nigeria was previously borrowing between N7 billion and N8 billion monthly to sustain fuel subsidies, an amount that translated to not less than N10 trillion every year.

“Before subsidy removal, the country was bleeding financially. Today, Nigeria is on the right track. We can now predict the kind of economy we are running. The micro-economy is improving, and serious work is ongoing to strengthen the macro-economy,” Adeola said.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians would soon begin to feel the full impact of the reforms, describing the policies as necessary steps toward economic stability and growth.

Adeola also cited major infrastructure projects such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto–Badagry Highway as evidence of the administration’s commitment to long-term economic development.

“In the area of infrastructure, the President has done excellently well. These projects are building a new Nigeria — a Nigeria that works for everyone,” he added.

On tax reforms, the senator dismissed claims of discord between the National Assembly and the Executive, insisting both arms of government are aligned.

“There is no crisis over tax reform. Whatever is eventually implemented will be what the National Assembly passes. Any amendment is done transparently and in the interest of Nigeria and the integrity of parliament,” he said.

Adeola also commended Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for what he described as transformative projects, noting that the Gateway International Airport and the proposed seaport have boosted the state’s economic outlook.

Corroborating Adeola’s position, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Ishiaq Salako, said the reforms are already yielding tangible results, pointing out that fuel queues have disappeared nationwide and that efforts to tackle insecurity are ongoing.

Salako noted that economic projections indicate 4.49 per cent growth in 2026, with inflation expected to ease to 12.94 per cent, attributing the outlook to tax harmonisation and subsidy removal.

“The new tax laws, despite the controversies, are designed to increase revenue, improve efficiency and simplify compliance,” he said, challenging critics and opposition parties to propose better alternatives.

“The APC’s progressive policies enjoy the support of many Nigerians who are optimistic about the future,” Salako added.

In his sermon themed “Gratitude That Raises Endorsement,” the Bishop of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Rt. Rev. Michael Oluwarombi, urged Senator Adeola to sustain his partnership with God through thanksgiving.

Preaching from Luke Chapter 3 and 1 Kings 3:1–15, the cleric described Adeola as a worthy public servant and attributed his success to a life of gratitude, encouraging him to continue giving thanks to God.