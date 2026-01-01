Tension as suspected terrorists set police station ablaze in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

Tension gripped the ancient town of lpele in Owo council area of Ondo state, as suspected terrorists reportedly set ablaze the Divisional Police Station.

An unconfirmed source said that the bandits also attacked a church.

A local told Vanguard last night that the ugly incident threw the whole community in panic as residents fled into neighboring communities.

According to him “the attackers, who numbered about twenty, stormed the community around 10 pm, shooting sporadically and forcing residents scampering for safety.

“The assailants targeted the police facility in the community, which they eventually set ablaze during the attack.

“They came in commando style and operated for several hours before fleeing the scene.

“Security personnel who rushed to the scene were overwhelmed by the intensity of the assault hence they had a field day.

Another source told vanguard that ” It was a terrorist attack. The attackers came into the Ipele community in a commando style and began to shoot sporadically before attacking the Police Divisional Station in Ipele.

“It was a serious incident because many of us had to flee into the bush. The sounds from the attack were terrifying, and none of us could withstand it,” he said.

” Their motive for the attack was not immediately known. It was a serious incident. Many have fled the community.

A Chief in the community described the incident as “terrifying, many of our people have escaped into nearby bushes to avoid being killed.

Vanguard gathered that the top security chiefs in the state have ordered the deployment of their personnel to the troubled community.

Contacted last night, the state police image maker, Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the attack but said details are still sketchy.

Abayomi, however, pleaded that the command would provide more details information later.