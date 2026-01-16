Task force arrests 281 Omotaku members in clean-up operation

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Taskforce has intensified its clean-up and enforcement operations against street urchins, popularly known as Omotaku, who loiter around major roads and traffic points, harassing and extorting motorists, especially when vehicles break down.

It was disclosed that 281 suspected members of Omotaku have been arrested in the past week. Some of those apprehended, however, claimed ignorance of any criminal intent, insisting that their actions were merely a means of survival due to the lack of other livelihood options.

During interrogation, it was also discovered that some of them live under bridges across Lagos. One suspect, who identified himself as Hassan and spoke in the Yoruba dialect, said: “I came to Lagos three years ago and I live under Costain Bridge. I was arrested because a vehicle broke down, and I approached the driver to give me some money to help him get a mechanic. We were still negotiating when the Taskforce swooped on us.”

Taskforce Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, said the sustained operation is part of efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and restore order on major roads and highways across the metropolis. He stated that the Taskforce had “taken the bull by the horns” in suppressing the activities of miscreants to create a safe, serene, and secure Lagos.

Akerele, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed that “from Thursday last week through the weekend to Wednesday, January 14, 2026, operatives of the Taskforce carried out coordinated raids”.

across several locations, leading to the arrest of suspects who had hitherto constituted a nuisance and threat to motorists. The areas covered included Bourdillon, Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Animashahun Bus Stop, Akowonjo Road, Egbeda, Fadeyi Bus Stop, Costain, Funsho Williams Avenue, Victoria Island, Apongbon, Jibowu, Yaba, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos Island, and other adjoining roads on both the Island and Mainland.”

He said all 281 suspects have since been arraigned in court, adding that the menace of Omotaku would soon become a thing of the past.

The Taskforce boss urged residents, particularly motorists, to promptly report the activities of street urchins and other criminal elements in their areas to the agency for swift intervention, providing the emergency numbers: 09137555111 and 09138555111.

Akerele also warned those engaged in criminal activities to desist, stressing that “crime is not a career,” while reaffirming the agency’s commitment to sustained enforcement until Lagos roads are free of hoodlums and other undesirable elements.