Super Eagles will achieve success under Eric Chelle – NFF President, Gusau

Chelle

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles are on course to achieve great success under the guidance of coach Eric Chelle.

Speaking after Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Gusau said the team has shown resilience and character, bouncing back from the disappointment of missing consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments.

“Our objective was to win the AFCON trophy and be champions of Africa. We finished in third place instead, but my joy is in the way our team played—with zest, patriotic fervour, resilience and character,” Gusau stated. He also commended the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their continued support of Nigerian football.

Chelle, who took charge in January 2025, has led Nigeria in 17 competitive matches without defeat, winning 11 and drawing six. Under his leadership, the Super Eagles scored a record 14 goals at the Morocco AFCON, remaining unbeaten in regulation time across seven matches.

The team’s campaign included strong performances against continental heavyweights Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt, as well as victories over Tanzania and Uganda. Nigeria’s bronze medal in Casablanca marked the country’s 17th podium finish in 21 AFCON appearances.

Gusau praised Chelle’s impact, noting that the coach has “shown enormous capacity” within his first year in charge. He added that preparations for the next AFCON, set to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, will begin immediately in March.

“The future looks very bright,” Gusau said, highlighting that several key players missed the Morocco tournament due to injury but are expected to return.

Nigeria’s AFCON history includes titles in 1980, 1994 and 2013, with goal tallies of 8, 9 and 11 respectively. The 14 goals scored in Morocco represent the team’s highest-ever total in the competition.

ERIC CHELLE’S SUPER EAGLES DIARY

21 Mar 2025: Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Q: Kigali)

25 Mar 2025: Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe (FIFA World Cup Q: Uyo)

28 May 2025: Nigeria 2-1 Ghana (Unity Cup: London)

31 May 2025: Jamaica 2-2 Nigeria (Unity Cup: London)

. Nigeria win 5-4 on penalties to retain the trophy

06 Jun 2025: Russia 1-1 Nigeria (Friendly: Moscow)

06 Sep 2025: Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda (FIFA World Cup Q: Uyo)

09 Sep 2025: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Q: Bloemfontein)

10 Oct 2025: Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Q: Polokwane)

14 Oct 2025: Nigeria 4-0 Bénin Republic (FIFA World Cup Q: Uyo)

13 Nov 2025: Gabon 1-4 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Playoff: Rabat)

16 Nov 2025: DR Congo 1-1 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Playoff: Rabat)

. DR Congo win 4-3 on penalties

16 Dec 2025: Egypt 2-1 Nigeria (Friendly: Cairo)

23 Dec 2025: Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

27 Dec 2025: Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

30 Dec 2025: Uganda 1-3 Nigeria (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

05 Jan 2026: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

10 Jan 2026: Algeria 0-2 Nigeria (AFCON: Marrakech, Morocco)

14 Jan 2026: Nigeria 0-0 Morocco (AFCON semi: Rabat, Morocco)

. Morocco win 4-2 on penalties

17 Jan 2026: Egypt 0-0 Nigeria (AFCON third place: Casablanca, Morocco)

. Nigeria win 4-2 on penalties