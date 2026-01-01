Senator Godiya Akwashiki dies in India; Senate Deputy President, SDP mourn loss

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Nigerian political space has been plunged into mourning following the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki (SDP-Nasarawa North), who passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in India. He was 52 years old.

Senator Akwashiki, a native of Angba Iggah in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Prior to his Senate tenure, he served in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, holding positions as Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker.

In a statement released on Thursday, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano North), described the late lawmaker as a “parliamentarian par excellence,” praising his patriotism, commitment to national development, and dedication to improving the lives of his constituents. Jibrin, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said,

“Senator Akwashiki worked hard to enhance the standard of living of the people of Nasarawa North Senatorial District and beyond. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of Nasarawa State during this irreparable loss.”

The SDP National Working Committee (NWC) also expressed profound grief at the passing of the lawmaker. In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party lauded Senator Akwashiki’s contributions as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-parliamentary Affairs, Vice Chairman of Media and Public Affairs, and Chair of the Senate Committee on Airforce.

The party described him as a grassroots political leader who made a remarkable impact on the socio-political development of Nasarawa North and the state at large. The statement read in part,

“His death has created a vacuum in the SDP and will be greatly missed by the Party, his constituents, and the political firmament of the state. We pray that his soul finds repose and that God grants his family the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Senator Akwashiki’s passing has elicited tributes from across the political spectrum, highlighting his legacy as a committed legislator and respected public servant.